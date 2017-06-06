Yosemite Sam wrote:
How can too joint 3rd teams (points difference not withstanding) be anything other than even money. Sometimes odds baffle me unless is based on historical outcomes which shouldn't be considered when its a different season and certainly a very new look Trinity
IF someone has already lumped on Leeds to win, the bookies will improve the odds on Trinity to try and "balance their books (less their "margin").
The same would apply if they take big money on Wakefield.
If both clubs field their strongest available teams, it looks like a decent bet for anyone having a punt on Trin bu, we'll have to wait and see what Chester (and Mcdermott) do with their team selections.
