....and blue on oddschecker (getting backed) at Paddy Power!
Is someone having a laugh! Who on earth is backing Leeds at that price? Or does someone know something I don't?
Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:58 am
I guess they think we have injuries.
upthecats wrote:
....and blue on oddschecker (getting backed) at Paddy Power!
Is someone having a laugh! Who on earth is backing Leeds at that price? Or does someone know something I don't?
There not having a laugh they are making money. Bookies don't care who wins just that the odds are stacked in there favour.
They may well think Wakefield will win but to make money they needf to manipulate the betting patterns - it's figures nothing more that's why they get called turf accountants.
That said I don't really get how they work it out
Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:54 am
they are working on the fact that next week we have a very tough cup fixture and even if we put out our strongest side the up ad coming game can be on the minds of our players.
On the other hand Leeds have got a soft game next week and can go into the game in a different with a different outlook
All good runs come to an end. I thought Salford might have been a game too far. Leeds? They aren't great this year but are good enough to win. Us? We can get past them. It's whether we can keep them out.
Evens for me.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:35 am
It will be interesting to see how Chester views Saturdays game.
Will we save any of our players for the cup game next week or throw the best that we have at Leeds and then see what we have for next week.
Whether to rest players and risk losing momentum is always a trick one and Cester and Kear will have plenty of thinking to do although, personally, the cup next week is more important than beating Leeds.
Winning both would be superb though
I do think that, without the cup game, we would beat Leeds, especially at home.
More excitement ahead and if Saturday is half as good as last Sunday, we're all in for a treat.
Come on Trin !
wrencat1873 wrote:
It will be interesting to see how Chester views Saturdays game.
Will we save any of our players for the cup game next week or throw the best that we have at Leeds and then see what we have for next week.
Whether to rest players and risk losing momentum is always a trick one and Cester and Kear will have plenty of thinking to do although, personally, the cup next week is more important than beating Leeds.
Winning both would be superb though
I do think that, without the cup game, we would beat Leeds, especially at home.
More excitement ahead and if Saturday is half as good as last Sunday, we're all in for a treat.
Come on Trin !
I think that just about sums it up there wrencat.
It depends what the priorities are.
I`m not expecting much from either side tbh after having to play so many games in a short period of time.
It tends to be the following week when the standard drops further as players are gassed.
I`m sure any palyer with a slight knock will be rested for this game.
However that will not go through the mind of McDermott who will probably still play those players along with those who cannot even bend to put their boots on!
Difficult game to call and without the cup game and last weekends fixtures I would have gone for Trinity by at least 2 scores.
The bookies had Salford as favourites last week and Wakefield were +10 on the handicap, we've beaten better odds than what they're giving to Leeds!
We're on better for than Leeds too, they have averaged 4 tries per game and their last 5 league games have been WLWLW
Wakefield have averaged 6 tries per game in the last 5 and have WWWWW
I see this as a tough game, but certainly no tougher than Salford last week
Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:37 am
I think we are in the luxurious position of being able to rotate our squad to prevent any burn out, and remain competitive in every game. Whenever we have had to make changes, then those coming in have maintained our momentum. Long long time since we have had that in place.
