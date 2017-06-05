wrencat1873 wrote:

Will we save any of our players for the cup game next week or throw the best that we have at Leeds and then see what we have for next week.

Whether to rest players and risk losing momentum is always a trick one and Cester and Kear will have plenty of thinking to do although, personally, the cup next week is more important than beating Leeds.

Winning both would be superb though



I do think that, without the cup game, we would beat Leeds, especially at home.



More excitement ahead and if Saturday is half as good as last Sunday, we're all in for a treat.



I think that just about sums it up there wrencat.It depends what the priorities are.I`m not expecting much from either side tbh after having to play so many games in a short period of time.It tends to be the following week when the standard drops further as players are gassed.I`m sure any palyer with a slight knock will be rested for this game.However that will not go through the mind of McDermott who will probably still play those players along with those who cannot even bend to put their boots on!Difficult game to call and without the cup game and last weekends fixtures I would have gone for Trinity by at least 2 scores.