WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds 4/9....

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Leeds 4/9....

 
Post a reply

Leeds 4/9....

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:33 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3150
Location: Dewsbury
....and blue on oddschecker (getting backed) at Paddy Power!

Is someone having a laugh! Who on earth is backing Leeds at that price? Or does someone know something I don't?
Image

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:58 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9220
Location: wakefield
I guess they think we have injuries.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:28 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25832
Location: Poodle Power!
upthecats wrote:
....and blue on oddschecker (getting backed) at Paddy Power!

Is someone having a laugh! Who on earth is backing Leeds at that price? Or does someone know something I don't?


There not having a laugh they are making money. Bookies don't care who wins just that the odds are stacked in there favour.

They may well think Wakefield will win but to make money they needf to manipulate the betting patterns - it's figures nothing more that's why they get called turf accountants.

That said I don't really get how they work it out :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:54 am
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3412
Location: Orange street
they are working on the fact that next week we have a very tough cup fixture and even if we put out our strongest side the up ad coming game can be on the minds of our players.

On the other hand Leeds have got a soft game next week and can go into the game in a different with a different outlook

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:38 am
Slugger McBatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 5076
Location: Over there
All good runs come to an end. I thought Salford might have been a game too far. Leeds? They aren't great this year but are good enough to win. Us? We can get past them. It's whether we can keep them out.

Evens for me.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:35 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8058
It will be interesting to see how Chester views Saturdays game.
Will we save any of our players for the cup game next week or throw the best that we have at Leeds and then see what we have for next week.
Whether to rest players and risk losing momentum is always a trick one and Cester and Kear will have plenty of thinking to do although, personally, the cup next week is more important than beating Leeds.
Winning both would be superb though :D

I do think that, without the cup game, we would beat Leeds, especially at home.

More excitement ahead and if Saturday is half as good as last Sunday, we're all in for a treat.

Come on Trin !

Re: Leeds 4/9....

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:59 am
chapylad Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3140
Location: location, location
wrencat1873 wrote:
It will be interesting to see how Chester views Saturdays game.
Will we save any of our players for the cup game next week or throw the best that we have at Leeds and then see what we have for next week.
Whether to rest players and risk losing momentum is always a trick one and Cester and Kear will have plenty of thinking to do although, personally, the cup next week is more important than beating Leeds.
Winning both would be superb though :D

I do think that, without the cup game, we would beat Leeds, especially at home.

More excitement ahead and if Saturday is half as good as last Sunday, we're all in for a treat.

Come on Trin !

I think that just about sums it up there wrencat.
It depends what the priorities are.
I`m not expecting much from either side tbh after having to play so many games in a short period of time.
It tends to be the following week when the standard drops further as players are gassed.
I`m sure any palyer with a slight knock will be rested for this game.
However that will not go through the mind of McDermott who will probably still play those players along with those who cannot even bend to put their boots on!
Difficult game to call and without the cup game and last weekends fixtures I would have gone for Trinity by at least 2 scores.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4foxsake, chapylad, coco the fullback, dboy, desmond decker, djcool, DrPepper, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Fordy, GET EM ON SIDE REF, got there, JINJER, Joe Banjo, Khlav Kalash, LyndsayGill, poplar cats alive, RWB, vastman, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873, Yahoo [Bot] and 239 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,6941,78176,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM