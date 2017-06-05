It will be interesting to see how Chester views Saturdays game.
Will we save any of our players for the cup game next week or throw the best that we have at Leeds and then see what we have for next week.
Whether to rest players and risk losing momentum is always a trick one and Cester and Kear will have plenty of thinking to do although, personally, the cup next week is more important than beating Leeds.
Winning both would be superb though
I do think that, without the cup game, we would beat Leeds, especially at home.
More excitement ahead and if Saturday is half as good as last Sunday, we're all in for a treat.
Come on Trin !