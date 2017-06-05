WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leeds 4/9....

Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:33 pm
....and blue on oddschecker (getting backed) at Paddy Power!

Is someone having a laugh! Who on earth is backing Leeds at that price? Or does someone know something I don't?
Image

Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:58 am
I guess they think we have injuries.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:28 am
upthecats wrote:
....and blue on oddschecker (getting backed) at Paddy Power!

Is someone having a laugh! Who on earth is backing Leeds at that price? Or does someone know something I don't?


There not having a laugh they are making money. Bookies don't care who wins just that the odds are stacked in there favour.

They may well think Wakefield will win but to make money they needf to manipulate the betting patterns - it's figures nothing more that's why they get called turf accountants.

That said I don't really get how they work it out :-)
SUPPORT SWAG...

