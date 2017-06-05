I've just found out that a new book entitled 'Last One out; when Hull invaded Wembley' is to be launched this weekend with author Vince Groak hosting a book signing at Waterstones in Hull on Saturday (10th June) at 2-00pm.



Priced at £13-99 it is an excellent read and great value and it is hoped that several of the players that took part in that historic 1980 Final will be there with Lockwood, Bray, Hancock, Tindall, Hubbard, Lloyd, Millington and Holdstock all hoping to attend.





Covering the fans experiences from both sides of the City on that monumental and indeed heart-breaking weekend (for us at least) it's been a real labour of love for Vince and his research has been both thorough and detailed, so try and support him if you can and buy a copy, or better still get down to Waterstones on Saturday and say hello to the author.