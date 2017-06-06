WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Leigh v Wigan (predictions)

Re: Leigh v Wigan (predictions)

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:27 pm
hatty
MattyB wrote:
Was it Kerry Hemsley's first game for us that day. I remember it being the first time I saw him, think I laughed at his long hair in a bobble.

Not sure if it was a double debut or not, but yeah i know what you mean about Helmsley's flowing locks, looked like something out of game of thrones or vikings :lol:
Re: Leigh v Wigan (predictions)

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:27 pm
terrykelly
hatty wrote:
I couldn't agree more, one of us needs to hit form otherwise it will make for very poor viewing, let's hope the rain stops by then!



Sorry Hatty, I hope it remains wet & windy. I know the pitch won't become 'muddy etc' but I hope it favours a 'battle of the forwards' then we have a chance of winning. Weather forecast is 'clouds/bit of rain' for Leigh on thursday evening, typical English summer weather I guess !!
p.s. Enjoy your Lobby in The Centurion pub !!! :D
