[Gareth] wrote: I predict that if Leigh win we will have a week of their scummy inbred 'fans' on here gloating



(I realise that not ALL Leigh fans are scummy or indeed inbred and that every club has their 'kn0bh3ad' element, including Wigan)

i hope so.i am a so called scummy inbred as you say.i was in the grand arcade this morning,they had a minutes silence,quite a few people carried on talking & walking,but not this scummy inbred.banter is one thing.its only a game for gods sake,no one dies.enjoy the match,and may the best side win.i still think the pies will sell out around 8-15 and leigh to win 20-18.