Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:09 pm
Eastern Wildcat
Joined: Tue Oct 20, 2015 10:55 am
Posts: 1430
Poosibly on his way out of Salford.

Good player, and at 23, best years ahead of him.

Any thoughts?

Re: Niall Evalds

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:44 pm
Mr Bliss
Joined: Wed Jun 01, 2005 8:44 pm
Posts: 7348
Location: Wakey
What is to be gained from taking Salford cast offs like
MCB, Gibson and Matty Ashurst
Re: Niall Evalds

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:07 pm
PopTart
Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9220
Location: wakefield
I've quite liked him in the past but we don't need cover in his positions.
Unless someone was leaving I don't see the need.
Re: Niall Evalds

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:06 am
altofts wildcat
Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3455
Good player but we are more than covered for the next couple of years in the positions he plays.

Re: Niall Evalds

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:20 am
vastman
Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25832
Location: Poodle Power!
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
Poosibly on his way out of Salford.

Good player, and at 23, best years ahead of him.

Any thoughts?


Do we really need to be bothered about every player who becomes available?
Re: Niall Evalds

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:27 am
MashPotatoes
Joined: Sun Jul 06, 2014 9:52 am
Posts: 404
Isn't he the player Koucash gifted that Maserati to ? To keep them under the salary cap ? Wonder if Koucash wants it back lol

