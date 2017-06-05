Ok so it is apparent that we need to add to the team
Who would you have / what position / anyone heard any rumours
Be interesting to hear what people have to say. I think we need a hooker that has quick distribution I think we need another half to take some pressure off muzza and a centre or winger
Who would you have / what position / anyone heard any rumours
Be interesting to hear what people have to say. I think we need a hooker that has quick distribution I think we need another half to take some pressure off muzza and a centre or winger