Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:22 pm
Faxnay

Joined: Mon Dec 26, 2016 7:05 pm
Posts: 14
Ok so it is apparent that we need to add to the team

Who would you have / what position / anyone heard any rumours

Be interesting to hear what people have to say. I think we need a hooker that has quick distribution I think we need another half to take some pressure off muzza and a centre or winger

Re: New signings

Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:32 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1368
Location: Halifax
I don't reckon much to Jonathan Thurstons career, he's never proved himself in the championship, so I reckon getting him across for a stint, leave his boots in the centre of the pitch, plus Jarrod Hayne, then lets get AOB in. That should do it.

I'm not sure we can get anyone in, without getting rid of some more first. It's going to have to be prospects, almost unknowns who want to make a name for themselves, that's our ship at the minute.

We need to focus on winning every game were in, and see where we end up, if were in the shield we need to blood the reserves even more, so far they have been a positive, even if we lost the best one last year.

