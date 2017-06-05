I don't reckon much to Jonathan Thurstons career, he's never proved himself in the championship, so I reckon getting him across for a stint, leave his boots in the centre of the pitch, plus Jarrod Hayne, then lets get AOB in. That should do it.



I'm not sure we can get anyone in, without getting rid of some more first. It's going to have to be prospects, almost unknowns who want to make a name for themselves, that's our ship at the minute.



We need to focus on winning every game were in, and see where we end up, if were in the shield we need to blood the reserves even more, so far they have been a positive, even if we lost the best one last year.