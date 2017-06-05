WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton Lions

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:30 pm
MicktheGled User avatar
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7535
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Swinton Lions have been hit with a winding up petition by HMRC. The case will be heard at the High Court in London this coming Monday.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:32 pm
broadybull87 User avatar
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2388
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Not good news, hopefully its just an over sight and is fixed quickly
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:41 pm
rugbyreddog User avatar
Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3890
Location: Hornsea
It's not linked to a membership scheme?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:11 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 69
Matter now resolved and fully dealt with according to the club.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:14 pm
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8072
Location: Odsal Stadium
Well we have heard that before from our own club!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:36 pm
Parkybear Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2017 6:59 pm
Posts: 6
We all know how much that hurts. Hope it's all sorted soon and less painful than our own.

Post Sat Jun 10, 2017 7:22 am
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 416
Location: Depends whose asking
I wouldnt wish our demise on ANY other club
Hopefully the RFL have learnt that point deduction stick doesnt work.

