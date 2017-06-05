WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Swinton Lions

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:30 pm
Swinton Lions have been hit with a winding up petition by HMRC. The case will be heard at the High Court in London this coming Monday.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:32 pm
Not good news, hopefully its just an over sight and is fixed quickly
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:41 pm
It's not linked to a membership scheme?

