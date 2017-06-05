WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:14 pm
SmokeyTA
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22490
The reaction from the RFL and the clubs in what is essentially moving a single round of games has been utterly embarrassing.
bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:30 pm
Salford red all over
Joined: Sat Jun 21, 2003 3:11 pm
Posts: 2904
Location: M27 but not part of the project !!
DGM wrote:
Brilliant :lol:


TBF he gets mixed up between Chorley and Perpignan :roll:
Tue Jun 06, 2017 6:23 am
Wildthing
Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11163
Location: The City of Wakefield
Salford red all over wrote:
TBF he gets mixed up between Chorley and Perpignan :roll:


Not forgetting Richie Barnett :lol: :lol:
TRINITY Wildcats.
