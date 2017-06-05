He's right. I don't think there's a SL side that doesn't hasn't a load of players sat in the stands watching recently.



It's effecting the quality of the games, which then has knock-on effects of poor attendances, worse media attention, sponsorship & corporate deals reducing in value.



We can't afford to have our best players not playing rugby. Yes, of course injuries happen in such a brutal sport, but the double headers are crippling teams.