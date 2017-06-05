|
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/8203-hul ... story.html
Thoughts? In some ways he is correct, with the Cup, Magic Weekend, 2 'Easter' double headers, no wonder our competition isn't as intense. In the NRL they play one game a week throughout the year, in a shorter competition
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:16 pm
Boo hoo! The price of being successful I'm afraid Mr Radford - you win games, you have better players, those better players get selected for England/GB when the games come around.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:19 pm
He's right. I don't think there's a SL side that doesn't hasn't a load of players sat in the stands watching recently.
It's effecting the quality of the games, which then has knock-on effects of poor attendances, worse media attention, sponsorship & corporate deals reducing in value.
We can't afford to have our best players not playing rugby. Yes, of course injuries happen in such a brutal sport, but the double headers are crippling teams.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:29 pm
He's absolutely correct. About time SL had bye weeks/mid-season break or the standard will further decline.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:06 pm
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:06 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Boo hoo! The price of being successful I'm afraid Mr Radford - you win games, you have better players, those better players get selected for England/GB when the games come around.
You've missed his point entirely. Well done.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:20 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Boo hoo! The price of being successful I'm afraid Mr Radford - you win games, you have better players, those better players get selected for England/GB when the games come around.
No Hull players played for England vs Samoa. Might actually want to read the article, which Radford is spot on with his comments imo.
