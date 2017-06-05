WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Radford Slams Bennett

Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:07 pm
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/8203-hul ... story.html

Thoughts? In some ways he is correct, with the Cup, Magic Weekend, 2 'Easter' double headers, no wonder our competition isn't as intense. In the NRL they play one game a week throughout the year, in a shorter competition

Re: Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:16 pm
Boo hoo! The price of being successful I'm afraid Mr Radford - you win games, you have better players, those better players get selected for England/GB when the games come around.
"I need to be myself, I can't be no-one else"

Re: Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:19 pm
He's right. I don't think there's a SL side that doesn't hasn't a load of players sat in the stands watching recently.

It's effecting the quality of the games, which then has knock-on effects of poor attendances, worse media attention, sponsorship & corporate deals reducing in value.

We can't afford to have our best players not playing rugby. Yes, of course injuries happen in such a brutal sport, but the double headers are crippling teams.
Re: Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:29 pm
He's absolutely correct. About time SL had bye weeks/mid-season break or the standard will further decline.

Re: Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:06 pm
Radders is always right.

Re: Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:06 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Boo hoo! The price of being successful I'm afraid Mr Radford - you win games, you have better players, those better players get selected for England/GB when the games come around.


You've missed his point entirely. Well done.
Re: Radford Slams Bennett

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:20 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Boo hoo! The price of being successful I'm afraid Mr Radford - you win games, you have better players, those better players get selected for England/GB when the games come around.


No Hull players played for England vs Samoa. Might actually want to read the article, which Radford is spot on with his comments imo.

