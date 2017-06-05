Subjectively, the lesser of two evils is swearing at a referee when frustrated, though universally frowned upon in RL circles, whereas the dangerous kick out by Tierney for me is far worse.



How can a few heated expletives possibly be worse than Tierney's challenge ?



The video clip on FB makes for pretty grim viewing, not too far away from an out & out stamp & could quite easily have snapped Minichello's arm in two. A two footed lunge & actually puts his knee in Minichello's ribcage when following through too.



No better or worse than AJ's swinging arm for which he rightly copped 5 matches.

It is precisely this kind of No Charge issue for acts like this coupled with ridiculous 'contact' with referee *where often the ref is at fault for being poorly placed* that is making a mockery of RL.



I would rather a player get 20 minutes (a double bin if you like) for verbals against the ref than 2 game bans & that the RFL can bring themselves to even notice much more critical situations & act upon them.



Personal view of course.