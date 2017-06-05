WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farrell charged Grade B

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:51 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1574
GUBRATS wrote:
But these fools also see a player attempting to kick the ball out of another's hands , missing and kicking the player instead , but isn't punished for it

Exactly. They also missed the Hull player stepping on Isa's hand.

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:25 pm
Ste100Centurions Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1550
Subjectively, the lesser of two evils is swearing at a referee when frustrated, though universally frowned upon in RL circles, whereas the dangerous kick out by Tierney for me is far worse.

How can a few heated expletives possibly be worse than Tierney's challenge ?

The video clip on FB makes for pretty grim viewing, not too far away from an out & out stamp & could quite easily have snapped Minichello's arm in two. A two footed lunge & actually puts his knee in Minichello's ribcage when following through too.

No better or worse than AJ's swinging arm for which he rightly copped 5 matches.
It is precisely this kind of No Charge issue for acts like this coupled with ridiculous 'contact' with referee *where often the ref is at fault for being poorly placed* that is making a mockery of RL.

I would rather a player get 20 minutes (a double bin if you like) for verbals against the ref than 2 game bans & that the RFL can bring themselves to even notice much more critical situations & act upon them.

Personal view of course.

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:43 am
apollosghost Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 5:45 pm
Posts: 740
Location: Under New Springs bridge wit' rest of trolls
He's taken egp, misses Leigh game.
