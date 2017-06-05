WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Farrell charged Grade B

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 3:50 pm
Disciplinary process only covers the last 12 months,not the length of a career.Would you like that changing?
Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:04 pm
Moron. Add a club fine too IMO.

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:31 pm
If I played in the same side as ISA I'd have tourettes

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:55 pm
If he misses the Leigh match at least he won't get injured before the cup game...unless he gets injured in training.

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:58 pm
I hope he plays..That way you don't have another excuse when you lose.. :thumb:
Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:09 pm
atomic wrote:
I hope he plays..That way you don't have another excuse when you lose.. :thumb:


I hope he plays so you have an excuse when we nil you again.

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:36 pm
Take the egp, not worth the risk of missing the QF.

Re: Farrell charged Grade B

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:39 pm
Wigg'n wrote:
I hope he plays so you have an excuse when we nil you again.


You and I both know,thats not going to happen.

Best of luck for the rest of the season after Thursday.. :wink:
