Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 12:06 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11460
Location: blackpool tower circus
I would sooner play a strong Wigan team , obviously it 2 points if we win , but we have beaten a few understrength Wigan teams in the past few years, no real street cred.

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 5:02 pm
leyther forever
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 27, 2002 12:39 pm
Posts: 3041
Location: LILFORD PARK
I Don't give a damn about Street cred.

Just 2 points please.
The elephant is so ugly he sleeps his head Machetes his bed Kevin Carter kaffir lover forever

Some gentlemen prefer brunette's but that's just an arbitrary turn of events - Take me Home

Defacing pictures of famous people on the train, standing by the monument just waiting for the rain

I'm feeling..............like I'm leaving................everything behind

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:09 pm
Bent&Bongser
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1101
leyther forever wrote:
I Don't give a damn about Street cred.

Just 2 points please.


30 or so if there are any bonuses up for grabs please :)

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:02 pm
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 5318
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
charlie caroli wrote:
I would sooner play a strong Wigan team , obviously it 2 points if we win , but we have beaten a few understrength Wigan teams in the past few years, no real street cred.


Ba11s to that Charlie - we beat what they put in front of us, they can use whatever excuse they want - 2 points are all that matters
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:59 pm
Montyburns

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 36
Like I said in a earlier post Wigan is the only team realistically we will win till middle 8's

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:38 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11460
Location: blackpool tower circus
ColD wrote:
Ba11s to that Charlie - we beat what they put in front of us, they can use whatever excuse they want - 2 points are all that matters

Im with you Col,it's the 2 points that matter nowt else, but it's nicer to crow to the Pies if had beaten a stronger team,80% of my Family are Wiganers and I love to give them a bit of stick.

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:53 pm
Ste100Centurions
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1556
Montyburns wrote:
Like I said in a earlier post Wigan is the only team realistically we will win till middle 8's

'If' we beat Wigan then we can also beat Widnes & Giants away.

Re: discipalinary

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:06 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1535
Ste100Centurions wrote:
'If' we beat Wigan then we can also beat Widnes & Giants away.


And of course Wire and Catalans are both currently on fire , aren't they ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
