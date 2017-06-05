WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - discipalinary

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions discipalinary

 
Post a reply

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:46 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3437
oh yes oh yes wrote:
not allowed they are not tax deductable


Only if the value exceeds £125..
Image

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:56 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 34
Who gives a flying f**k lets just get back to thread and not all this crap

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:59 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3437
Montyburns wrote:
Who gives a flying f**k lets just get back to thread and not all this crap


Wonderful imput... :SLEEPY:
Image

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:07 pm
oh yes oh yes Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jun 01, 2017 4:18 pm
Posts: 55
Location: the red sky
atomic wrote:
Only if the value exceeds £125..


or it's warm
chemical warfare

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:04 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11450
Location: blackpool tower circus
This is like the Albanian version of What's my Line?

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:19 pm
reffy User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 28, 2009 11:17 am
Posts: 3918
Location: Cheshire, it's Lancashire really
charlie caroli wrote:
This is like the Albanian version of What's my Line?


You don't half watch some strange programmes Chas, but I am impressed you speak Albanian.

Re: discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:24 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11450
Location: blackpool tower circus
reffy wrote:
You don't half watch some strange programmes Chas, but I am impressed you speak Albanian.

I also speak fluent rubbish Reffy,and I'm a big fan of Matt Roloff. :wink:
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: frank1, glow, GUBRATS, mh, Mookachaka, Peter Kay, reffy, shropshire-leyther, Ste100Centurions, Tipster Ste, tiptop and 163 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,5281,88876,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM