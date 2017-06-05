WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - discipalinary

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:56 pm
propforward 2338
Liam Farrell charged with the use of foul and abusive language to ref.NOt showing any Leigh players charged (yet )

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:02 pm
propforward 2338
propforward 2338 wrote:
Liam Farrell charged with the use of foul and abusive language to ref.NOt showing any Leigh players charged (yet )

Maria caution for contact with ref

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:46 pm
Alan Silver
No charge for Maria or Weston, following their sin-binnings.

First impression of Maria's contact with the ref, was that Leeds were attacking the posts and the ref backed away rapidly to get out of the attacking player's path. Unfortunately he was reversing straight into Maria, who put out his hands to prevent the collision. Probably hence the caution, rather than a suspension. Out of interest, can you shake hands with the ref, after the game? :wink:

As for Farrell, I reckon he'll get one match and use his EGP, to get off.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:03 pm
oh yes oh yes

Alan wrote:
No charge for Maria or Weston, following their sin-binnings.

First impression of Maria's contact with the ref, was that Leeds were attacking the posts and the ref backed away rapidly to get out of the attacking player's path. Unfortunately he was reversing straight into Maria, who put out his hands to prevent the collision. Probably hence the caution, rather than a suspension. Out of interest, can you shake hands with the ref, after the game? :wink:

As for Farrell, I reckon he'll get one match and use his EGP, to get off.


point being , does the ref want to shake hands with you lot after what you have said.
chemical warfare

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:06 pm
GUBRATS
oh yes oh yes wrote:
point being , does the ref want to shake hands with you lot after what you have said.


So how did Dereck get control ?
