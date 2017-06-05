No charge for Maria or Weston, following their sin-binnings.First impression of Maria's contact with the ref, was that Leeds were attacking the posts and the ref backed away rapidly to get out of the attacking player's path. Unfortunately he was reversing straight into Maria, who put out his hands to prevent the collision. Probably hence the caution, rather than a suspension. Out of interest, can you shake hands with the ref, after the game?As for Farrell, I reckon he'll get one match and use his EGP, to get off.