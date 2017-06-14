WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

 
Post a reply

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:53 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 1050
paulwalker71 wrote:
At the risk of stating the obvious, the problem that the RFL have - quite likely of their own , and it's cascading down to our level with some of the referees we now end up with.


This is a massive point. I deal with referees on a weekly basis for all our home games. I am seeing referees who have not been great at our level in the conference getting fast tracked into the championship and it's worrying. Liam Moore being a prime example, a couple of years ago he put a complaint in that one of our players give him some verbals after the final whistle, and this player had a beard and this player was definitely Dave Halley. So Dave gets dragged to a meeting witht he head of referees at the club. All the while every man and his dog knows Dave cant grow a single hair on his chin! Yet he ends up reffing big games in the championship.

The point im making is these guys are nowhere near ready. The week before last we had Geoffrey Poumes who is French and I have seen in pictures full time training with the super league referees. He did not even know what the score of the game was. Everyone was coming to me and Saddleworths secretary for updated scores. Nice guy but if he is to be one of our full time refs god help us all

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:27 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26763
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
When you look at the turnover of referees at the top end of the game there's obviously something wrong. It's not just experienced ones leaving either. It does not bode well at all. Will the RFL do something about it? Of course not.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:40 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2539
Location: No longer Bradford
Bullseye wrote:
When you look at the turnover of referees at the top end of the game there's obviously something wrong. It's not just experienced ones leaving either. It does not bode well at all. Will the RFL do something about it? Of course not.


Standard RFL procedure for dealing with anything. Bury heads in sand.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:38 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3898
Location: Hornsea
I'm sure this has been asked before but here goes: If the refs think they are being let down by the RFL, the clubs and the fans think the RFL are letting the game down, how the hell are these guys still in post?

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:49 am
Nothus User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4299
Location: Bradford
If it's true that Wood is leaving his post then maybe he's realised the state the game is in and is getting out before the sh*t hits the fan.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:16 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 448
Location: Depends whose asking
The RFL will obviously come up with fail safe solution to this problem.
They will ban any poor performance refs for 12 games and fine them.
Then when they realise that solution will not work, they will set criteria for new refs which is totally unrealistic,
e.g. new refs must start with a 12 game ban, and must be self funded for 3 years.
Except if you are a mate of fat nige's then he will change the rules next season to help you.
Good old RFL
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, billypop, BiltonRobin, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, debaser, dr_noangel, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, Highlander, Hudd-Shay, redeverready, roger daly, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, Stul and 186 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,7422,19476,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM