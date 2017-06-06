At the risk of stating the obvious, the problem that the RFL have - quite likely of their own making - is the number of officials who have left (or been pushed) over the past 12-18 months.



Without bothering to trawl back for an exact list, they've managed to (for want of a better word) 'lose' something like 8-10 officials during that period. The result has been that - at every level - officials who are not ready are being fast-tracked to a level that they really shouldn't be officiating



You'd have to think that an organisation that manages to lose such a large number of its employees over such a short space of time needs to look hard at itself! There have been many hints on social media that something is really, really wrong with culture amongst the refs department. Actual accusations are never quite made, presumably for legal reasons - but something appears to be amiss, and it's cascading down to our level with some of the referees we now end up with.