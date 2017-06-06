|
Highlander wrote:
From memory, it doesn't have to put on report by the ref to be looked at by the disciplinary. The match commissioner can include it in his report I think. And the coaches can ask for it to be looked at. But it doesn't help us unfortunately.
Correct.
You are under the referee's control at any time and can be sent off, or yellow carded, for an incident in the tunnel, never mind the running track. In the case of this particular match, I use the word "Control" in a technical sense, rather than an actual one, as the ref clearly had no actual control.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:04 pm
The ref was so far out of his depth, he should have had a snorkel on.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:18 pm
debaser wrote:
The ref was so far out of his depth, he should have had a snorkel on.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:25 pm
Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:54 pm
I think your are mistaken if you think anyone is really blaming the refereee.
The fault is the RFL's. They are the ones who appointed an inexperienced official to level at which he was out of his depth. Referees like everyone else should be brought through at their own pace and not pushed into a cauldron before they are ready.
I remind you that the RFL owes a dury of care to all emplyoyees and also to the players, some of whom, like in the game at Dewsbury, suffer serious injuries from foul play due to officials far too inexperienced to control the game. The ref in charge ( a term I use loosely) at Dewsbury may well turn out to be a decent official. His learning curve should not be at the expense of young players having to suffer thuggery.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:09 pm
At the risk of stating the obvious, the problem that the RFL have - quite likely of their own making - is the number of officials who have left (or been pushed) over the past 12-18 months.
Without bothering to trawl back for an exact list, they've managed to (for want of a better word) 'lose' something like 8-10 officials during that period. The result has been that - at every level - officials who are not ready are being fast-tracked to a level that they really shouldn't be officiating
You'd have to think that an organisation that manages to lose such a large number of its employees over such a short space of time needs to look hard at itself! There have been many hints on social media that something is really, really wrong with culture amongst the refs department. Actual accusations are never quite made, presumably for legal reasons - but something appears to be amiss, and it's cascading down to our level with some of the referees we now end up with.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:49 pm
paulwalker71 wrote:
Actual accusations are never quite made, presumably for legal reasons - but something appears to be amiss, and it's cascading down to our level with some of the referees we now end up with.
Those accusations were made in League Weekly by a couple of former referees I believe. It was a very very eye-opening piece and explained why at least a few of those officials left. It certainly didn't paint former ref boss Jon Sharp in a good light, and ex referees I believe have since come out and said the current boss hasn't done a lot to address it, even though he himself insists things have improved.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:09 pm
Magrin, Walshaw and Ollett all get one match bans.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:16 pm
One match for Walshaw, yet we lose Keyes for two. Good stuff.
