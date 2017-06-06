WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:27 am
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9428
Location: Bradbados
Highlander wrote:
From memory, it doesn't have to put on report by the ref to be looked at by the disciplinary. The match commissioner can include it in his report I think. And the coaches can ask for it to be looked at. But it doesn't help us unfortunately.

Correct.

You are under the referee's control at any time and can be sent off, or yellow carded, for an incident in the tunnel, never mind the running track. In the case of this particular match, I use the word "Control" in a technical sense, rather than an actual one, as the ref clearly had no actual control.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 1:04 pm
debaser
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9823
Location: Here
Bulliac wrote:
Correct.

You are under the referee's control at any time and can be sent off, or yellow carded, for an incident in the tunnel, never mind the running track. In the case of this particular match, I use the word "Control" in a technical sense, rather than an actual one, as the ref clearly had no actual control.


The ref was so far out of his depth, he should have had a snorkel on.
(and I feel fine)

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 3:18 pm
Bullseye
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26758
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
debaser wrote:
The ref was so far out of his depth, he should have had a snorkel on.

:lol:
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:25 pm
exiledbull

Joined: Tue Jan 31, 2012 10:18 am
Posts: 21
Looked for an appropriate thread but not allowing that. Worth a read.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/40246318

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 3:54 pm
Bulliac
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9428
Location: Bradbados
I think your are mistaken if you think anyone is really blaming the refereee.

The fault is the RFL's. They are the ones who appointed an inexperienced official to level at which he was out of his depth. Referees like everyone else should be brought through at their own pace and not pushed into a cauldron before they are ready.

I remind you that the RFL owes a dury of care to all emplyoyees and also to the players, some of whom, like in the game at Dewsbury, suffer serious injuries from foul play due to officials far too inexperienced to control the game. The ref in charge ( a term I use loosely) at Dewsbury may well turn out to be a decent official. His learning curve should not be at the expense of young players having to suffer thuggery.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:09 pm
paulwalker71
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3192
Location: Bradford
At the risk of stating the obvious, the problem that the RFL have - quite likely of their own making - is the number of officials who have left (or been pushed) over the past 12-18 months.

Without bothering to trawl back for an exact list, they've managed to (for want of a better word) 'lose' something like 8-10 officials during that period. The result has been that - at every level - officials who are not ready are being fast-tracked to a level that they really shouldn't be officiating

You'd have to think that an organisation that manages to lose such a large number of its employees over such a short space of time needs to look hard at itself! There have been many hints on social media that something is really, really wrong with culture amongst the refs department. Actual accusations are never quite made, presumably for legal reasons - but something appears to be amiss, and it's cascading down to our level with some of the referees we now end up with.
