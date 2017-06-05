|
HamsterChops wrote:
To be fair, I haven't seen many saying the ref cost them the game. More that the referee was bloody awful and the team were just as bad.
Sorry I should probably have been a bit clearer, it was more aimed at Bulls fans on social media than on here.
I can confirm that there were fisticuffs at Dewsbury. Apparently the Bulls fans were trying to leave but the turnstile operators wouldn't open the gates.
The t&a article this morning has a photo showing the exact moment of impact of Walshaw on Keyes. Look like he caught him right on the chin.
I have to say, reading some of the comments on here I was expecting some sort of sickening collision when I watched the match highlights back, but it looked like a fairly innocuous challenge to me. Obviously he's caught him high but I don't think it was particularly malicious or premeditated. And if you think that's one of the worst challenges you've seen in a while, then you can't have been watching much rugby this season because there are far worse challenges than that on a weekly basis in SL.
I feel like the club are using the Keyes thing as an excuse a bit here. All Beattie is going on about is the injury and the 'we had no bench' rubbish.
How about recognising the p!ss poor handling, completion rate and complete inability to work as a defensive unit?
The second Dewsbury try was an absolute embarrassment, you see better defending than that at amateur games. The Dewsbury tries in the second half were simply passes along the line and we looked like rabbits caught in headlights.
Nothus wrote:
The t&a article this morning has a photo showing the exact moment of impact of Walshaw on Keyes. Look like he caught him right on the chin.
I have to say, reading some of the comments on here I was expecting some sort of sickening collision when I watched the match highlights back, but it looked like a fairly innocuous challenge to me. Obviously he's caught him high but I don't think it was particularly malicious or premeditated. And if you think that's one of the worst challenges you've seen in a while, then you can't have been watching much rugby this season because there are far worse challenges than that on a weekly basis in SL.
I feel like the club are using the Keyes thing as an excuse a bit here. All Beattie is going on about is the injury and the 'we had no bench' rubbish.
How about recognising the p!ss poor handling, completion rate and complete inability to work as a defensive unit?
The second Dewsbury try was an absolute embarrassment, you see better defending than that at amateur games. The Dewsbury tries in the second half were simply passes along the line and we looked like rabbits caught in headlights.
Having now seen the highlights myself, I don't disagree with any of that. As far as the challenge goes, Walshaw doesn't seem to hit him hard at all. It's certainly not an assault that the police should be looking at, as some sensationalist idiots would have you believe.
As far as "having no bench" and all that other guff, if you don't have a bench that can cover an injury, that's the coach's fault. There was nothing to stop him naming someone like Pickersgill on the bench and putting one of the forwards into the second row when Cameron Smith dropped out, but he chose not to. There were also three people on the field that could play hooker, so they could easily move Scott Moore into scrum half, a position he's not unfamiliar with, and have Hallas or Halafihi at dummy half. Yes, it disrupts, but the whole point of a bench is to be able to cover players being injured during the game, which is inevitable.
I generally have a lot of sympathy for Leigh Beattie who is in a terrible position that I don't think he's necessarily equipped for, and is doing the best he can. But he does come across very whingey in everything I've read from the Dewsbury game.
Low and behold though someone sets an account up to set this whole debate off with their only post. People seem to enjoy every minute thing that could be negative towards the bull
It looked worse where I was as I was right in line with it. The ball had gone - no attempt to get out of the way - quite the reverse. He doesn't even bother to wrap his arms around Keyes as he carries on with the challenge. Blatent shoulder charge that knocked him out as there was contact with the head.
I agree we were crap but the good things we did in attack came off Keyes and once he was off that was pretty much it.
Sure complain about Magrin's butter fingers or Halafihi's entire game but I think we were very hard done to over the Keyes incident.
Losing Smith was a blow whether you like it or not. Then losing Roche to a dislocated shoulder didn't help. We were left playing long minutes with Kirk (not up to this level yet) and Chapelhow (just not up to it) and Halafihi.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
thepimp007 wrote:
Low and behold though someone sets an account up to set this whole debate off with their only post. People seem to enjoy every minute thing that could be negative towards the bull
hmmmmm inspector closeau you are not... a quick look at my profile will tell you I registered in 2014, just never posted......
as you were, back to sniping
MicktheGled wrote:
Just listened back to what I said and for your pathetic benefit I said:
"Speakman will pepper one between Caro and Thomas on the last."
"Thomas is going to caught and trapped in goal."
"Oooooooooooh Oscar Thomas is trying to be pushed over the advertisement hordings right down in front of the main stand where the fans are involved."
If you care that much about what's going on, may I suggest stop watching films and attending games.
Thanks Mick, seems I got the wrong end of the stick whilst listening, selectively hearing "the fans are involved"
bullpower2014 wrote:
hmmmmm inspector closeau you are not... a quick look at my profile will tell you I registered in 2014, just never posted......
as you were, back to sniping
I just saw 1 post. But still, still an opening post of negativity. Was talking not specifically about you but the amount of first posts damning something over the last few months has been very high. Although to be expected.
I dont snipe at people on here and apologise you took offence
thepimp007 wrote:
I just saw 1 post. But still, still an opening post of negativity. Was talking not specifically about you but the amount of first posts damning something over the last few months has been very high. Although to be expected.
I dont snipe at people on here and apologise you took offence
no problems
