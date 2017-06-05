Nothus wrote: The t&a article this morning has a photo showing the exact moment of impact of Walshaw on Keyes. Look like he caught him right on the chin.



I have to say, reading some of the comments on here I was expecting some sort of sickening collision when I watched the match highlights back, but it looked like a fairly innocuous challenge to me. Obviously he's caught him high but I don't think it was particularly malicious or premeditated. And if you think that's one of the worst challenges you've seen in a while, then you can't have been watching much rugby this season because there are far worse challenges than that on a weekly basis in SL.



I feel like the club are using the Keyes thing as an excuse a bit here. All Beattie is going on about is the injury and the 'we had no bench' rubbish.

How about recognising the p!ss poor handling, completion rate and complete inability to work as a defensive unit?

The second Dewsbury try was an absolute embarrassment, you see better defending than that at amateur games. The Dewsbury tries in the second half were simply passes along the line and we looked like rabbits caught in headlights.

Having now seen the highlights myself, I don't disagree with any of that. As far as the challenge goes, Walshaw doesn't seem to hit him hard at all. It's certainly not an assault that the police should be looking at, as some sensationalist idiots would have you believe.As far as "having no bench" and all that other guff, if you don't have a bench that can cover an injury, that's the coach's fault. There was nothing to stop him naming someone like Pickersgill on the bench and putting one of the forwards into the second row when Cameron Smith dropped out, but he chose not to. There were also three people on the field that could play hooker, so they could easily move Scott Moore into scrum half, a position he's not unfamiliar with, and have Hallas or Halafihi at dummy half. Yes, it disrupts, but the whole point of a bench is to be able to cover players being injured during the game, which is inevitable.I generally have a lot of sympathy for Leigh Beattie who is in a terrible position that I don't think he's necessarily equipped for, and is doing the best he can. But he does come across very whingey in everything I've read from the Dewsbury game.