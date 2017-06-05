The t&a article this morning has a photo showing the exact moment of impact of Walshaw on Keyes. Look like he caught him right on the chin.



I have to say, reading some of the comments on here I was expecting some sort of sickening collision when I watched the match highlights back, but it looked like a fairly innocuous challenge to me. Obviously he's caught him high but I don't think it was particularly malicious or premeditated. And if you think that's one of the worst challenges you've seen in a while, then you can't have been watching much rugby this season because there are far worse challenges than that on a weekly basis in SL.



I feel like the club are using the Keyes thing as an excuse a bit here. All Beattie is going on about is the injury and the 'we had no bench' rubbish.

How about recognising the p!ss poor handling, completion rate and complete inability to work as a defensive unit?

The second Dewsbury try was an absolute embarrassment, you see better defending than that at amateur games. The Dewsbury tries in the second half were simply passes along the line and we looked like rabbits caught in headlights.