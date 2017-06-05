HamsterChops wrote:
To be fair, I haven't seen many saying the ref cost them the game. More that the referee was bloody awful and the team were just as bad.
Sorry I should probably have been a bit clearer, it was more aimed at Bulls fans on social media than on here.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bramley Dog, Bullmans Parade, Bullseye, daveyz999, dodger666, dr_noangel, exiledbull, feebleweasel, fun time frankie, HAPEtobehere, Highlander, Hudd-Shay, Northern Lad, Nothus, redeverready, sandy, Surely not, woolly07 and 221 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|