Likewise, I was stood bang in front of the incident with Thomas. Tackle was complete so Thomas and the other tackler relaxed before Morton seemed to flip out with the extra push and throw into the barrier. Thomas reacted and players piled in.



Fans all around the incident shouted but no fighting took place between the fans. Funnily enough a female dewsbury fan shouted at some bulls fans for bad language in front of children (bulls fans) but seemed oblivious to fellow dewsbury fans shouting the odds and swearing. Some bulls fans pointed this out, some more shouting and then it settled down. Certainly no fighting and stewards were in the corner watching the whole scene.



Keyes one looked bad but opposite end of the field so it's harder to comment on, although you clearly don't knock yourself unconscious!



Injuries didn't help but we lost that game ourselves by dropping too much ball, weak tackling and being lazy. 70% of the KR performance would have got us the points but nope we are staring relegation square in the face.