Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:53 pm
MicktheGled
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7532
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
debaser wrote:
How the ref and the linesmen missed the assault on Keyes is baffling.
It's stuff like that that makes you question the impartiality of the officials sometimes. Because it's beyond incompetence surely? It was about 5 metres in front of the linesman.


P.S. I'm glad someone other than myself is using the word assault.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:01 pm
RickyF1
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1016
Location: Waiting
MicktheGled wrote:
Was still in hospital when I spoke to his dad last night.

Apparently the poor lad was constantly throwing up in the dressing room, so the ambulance came for him.

Some Bulls supporters on here seem to think that the tackle was ok, but after having seen it on the slow-mo my opinion is that it was horrendous, premeditated and one of the worst I've seen live for a long time.

If the referee had actually seen the incident - Walshaw would see red and we would be playing against 12 men for the last 29 minutes, trailing 20-12.

Would of been a game changer to help us but it ended up been a game charger and we had no subs left. Totally rubbish refing

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:03 pm
Bully_Boxer
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8070
Location: Odsal Stadium
Seems to recall Walshaw was guilty of a cheap shot at the fixture at Odsal too. Perhaps that's something he's brought into his game, I guess he needed something because he was completely forgettable during his time in a Bulls shirt.

I am fed up of reading about how poor refs are costing us games though. We know the refs are crap at this level and a lot of nasty stuff goes unpunished. If we can't beat them, perhaps we need to join them and try and recruit a few nasty forwards that you need at this level.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:07 pm
Bull Mania
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4541
MicktheGled wrote:
You go visit Joe Keyes in hospital and tell him the incident was joke.



I definitely don't think it was a joke. It was a shocker and the ref and in particular the arrogant linesman should be made accountable and hauled over hot coals for apparently thinking it was fine. It was a disgrace and as i said before, the tactics Dewsbury did and the officials allowing it, i fell out of love with RL. Not good when someone sees their son taken out like that and put in hospital and goes completely unpunsihed.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:08 pm
MicktheGled
Joined: Wed Jan 23, 2008 9:24 pm
Posts: 7532
Location: The Provident Stadium, Odsal.
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Seems to recall Walshaw was guilty of a cheap shot at the fixture at Odsal too. Perhaps that's something he's brought into his game, I guess he needed something because he was completely forgettable during his time in a Bulls shirt.

I am fed up of reading about how poor refs are costing us games though. We know the refs are crap at this level and a lot of nasty stuff goes unpunished. If we can't beat them, perhaps we need to join them and try and recruit a few nasty forwards that you need at this level.


Even with the bizarre performance from the referee, we dropped the ball 11 times during the game. Architects of our own downfall, I'm afraid.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:11 pm
Highlander
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2098
Location: Bradford
From memory, it doesn't have to put on report by the ref to be looked at by the disciplinary. The match commissioner can include it in his report I think. And the coaches can ask for it to be looked at. But it doesn't help us unfortunately.
Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:19 pm
Rarebreed
Joined: Fri Mar 22, 2013 6:38 pm
Posts: 381
MicktheGled wrote:
Was still in hospital when I spoke to his dad last night.

Apparently the poor lad was constantly throwing up in the dressing room, so the ambulance came for him.

Some Bulls supporters on here seem to think that the tackle was ok, but after having seen it on the slow-mo my opinion is that it was horrendous, premeditated and one of the worst I've seen live for a long time.

If the referee had actually seen the incident - Walshaw would see red and we would be playing against 12 men for the last 29 minutes, trailing 20-12.

Thanks Mick,

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:28 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2510
Location: No longer Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
Just listened back to what I said and for your pathetic benefit I said:

"Speakman will pepper one between Caro and Thomas on the last."

"Thomas is going to caught and trapped in goal."

"Oooooooooooh Oscar Thomas is trying to be pushed over the advertisement hordings right down in front of the main stand where the fans are involved."

If you care that much about what's going on, may I suggest stop watching films and attending games.


You said the fans were involved. Perhaps it's a case of people misinterpreting it, perhaps it's a case of you backtracking on something you got wrong. I didn't hear it, so I can't say which, so I'll leave it there.

As far as attending games, I've made my feelings clear. Until the owners start treating the fans like people instead of cash cows, I will be staying away.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:02 pm
Bulls4
Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 339
Location: 7th
Likewise, I was stood bang in front of the incident with Thomas. Tackle was complete so Thomas and the other tackler relaxed before Morton seemed to flip out with the extra push and throw into the barrier. Thomas reacted and players piled in.

Fans all around the incident shouted but no fighting took place between the fans. Funnily enough a female dewsbury fan shouted at some bulls fans for bad language in front of children (bulls fans) but seemed oblivious to fellow dewsbury fans shouting the odds and swearing. Some bulls fans pointed this out, some more shouting and then it settled down. Certainly no fighting and stewards were in the corner watching the whole scene.

Keyes one looked bad but opposite end of the field so it's harder to comment on, although you clearly don't knock yourself unconscious!

Injuries didn't help but we lost that game ourselves by dropping too much ball, weak tackling and being lazy. 70% of the KR performance would have got us the points but nope we are staring relegation square in the face.

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:28 pm
HamsterChops
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2510
Location: No longer Bradford
Bully_Boxer wrote:
I am fed up of reading about how poor refs are costing us games though..


To be fair, I haven't seen many saying the ref cost them the game. More that the referee was bloody awful and the team were just as bad.
