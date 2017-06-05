MicktheGled wrote:

Was still in hospital when I spoke to his dad last night.



Apparently the poor lad was constantly throwing up in the dressing room, so the ambulance came for him.



Some Bulls supporters on here seem to think that the tackle was ok, but after having seen it on the slow-mo my opinion is that it was horrendous, premeditated and one of the worst I've seen live for a long time.



If the referee had actually seen the incident - Walshaw would see red and we would be playing against 12 men for the last 29 minutes, trailing 20-12.