debaser wrote:
How the ref and the linesmen missed the assault on Keyes is baffling.
It's stuff like that that makes you question the impartiality of the officials sometimes. Because it's beyond incompetence surely? It was about 5 metres in front of the linesman.
P.S. I'm glad someone other than myself is using the word assault.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:01 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
Was still in hospital when I spoke to his dad last night.
Apparently the poor lad was constantly throwing up in the dressing room, so the ambulance came for him.
Some Bulls supporters on here seem to think that the tackle was ok, but after having seen it on the slow-mo my opinion is that it was horrendous, premeditated and one of the worst I've seen live for a long time.
If the referee had actually seen the incident - Walshaw would see red and we would be playing against 12 men for the last 29 minutes, trailing 20-12.
Would of been a game changer to help us but it ended up been a game charger and we had no subs left. Totally rubbish refing
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:03 pm
Seems to recall Walshaw was guilty of a cheap shot at the fixture at Odsal too. Perhaps that's something he's brought into his game, I guess he needed something because he was completely forgettable during his time in a Bulls shirt.
I am fed up of reading about how poor refs are costing us games though. We know the refs are crap at this level and a lot of nasty stuff goes unpunished. If we can't beat them, perhaps we need to join them and try and recruit a few nasty forwards that you need at this level.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:07 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
You go visit Joe Keyes in hospital and tell him the incident was joke.
I definitely don't think it was a joke. It was a shocker and the ref and in particular the arrogant linesman should be made accountable and hauled over hot coals for apparently thinking it was fine. It was a disgrace and as i said before, the tactics Dewsbury did and the officials allowing it, i fell out of love with RL. Not good when someone sees their son taken out like that and put in hospital and goes completely unpunsihed.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:08 pm
Bully_Boxer wrote:
Seems to recall Walshaw was guilty of a cheap shot at the fixture at Odsal too. Perhaps that's something he's brought into his game, I guess he needed something because he was completely forgettable during his time in a Bulls shirt.
I am fed up of reading about how poor refs are costing us games though. We know the refs are crap at this level and a lot of nasty stuff goes unpunished. If we can't beat them, perhaps we need to join them and try and recruit a few nasty forwards that you need at this level.
Even with the bizarre performance from the referee, we dropped the ball 11 times during the game. Architects of our own downfall, I'm afraid.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:11 pm
From memory, it doesn't have to put on report by the ref to be looked at by the disciplinary. The match commissioner can include it in his report I think. And the coaches can ask for it to be looked at. But it doesn't help us unfortunately.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:19 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
Was still in hospital when I spoke to his dad last night.
Apparently the poor lad was constantly throwing up in the dressing room, so the ambulance came for him.
Some Bulls supporters on here seem to think that the tackle was ok, but after having seen it on the slow-mo my opinion is that it was horrendous, premeditated and one of the worst I've seen live for a long time.
If the referee had actually seen the incident - Walshaw would see red and we would be playing against 12 men for the last 29 minutes, trailing 20-12.
Thanks Mick,
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:28 pm
MicktheGled wrote:
Just listened back to what I said and for your pathetic benefit I said:
"Speakman will pepper one between Caro and Thomas on the last."
"Thomas is going to caught and trapped in goal."
"Oooooooooooh Oscar Thomas is trying to be pushed over the advertisement hordings right down in front of the main stand where the fans are involved."
If you care that much about what's going on, may I suggest stop watching films and attending games.
You said the fans were involved. Perhaps it's a case of people misinterpreting it, perhaps it's a case of you backtracking on something you got wrong. I didn't hear it, so I can't say which, so I'll leave it there.
As far as attending games, I've made my feelings clear. Until the owners start treating the fans like people instead of cash cows, I will be staying away.
