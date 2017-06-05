WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

 
Post a reply

Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:38 pm
bullpower2014 Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jan 27, 2014 3:47 am
Posts: 1
I did not go to yesterdays game, but listened to the BCB commentary. When Thomas got "pushed" behind the advertising boards, Mick Gledhill stated that not only where the players scrapping he alluded to that fans were involved too?? did I mis-hear that?!? is it true and if so...... surely there must be ramifications for whoever was involved

He also suggested that Toovey and Kelly also squared up during the same incident...

Anyone who went care to elaborate?

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:49 pm
debaser User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9810
Location: Here
I didn't see any fans involved, but it was right on the hoardings, so maybe someone in the crowd had a dig.
Some of the Dewsbury "tactics" yesterdays were disgusting. But then with a referee so far out of his depth, and two linesmen who clearly could not see, they got away with it, so fair dos.

I absolutely thought Scott Moore was going to chin the ref at one point, the way he was looking at him whilst he lectured him about why it was a penalty to Dewsbury for them punching our player...
(and I feel fine)

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:00 pm
paulwalker71 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 3178
Location: Bradford
I was on the far side, so my view of the Thomas incident was somewhat distant.

But the hoardings seemed to be the only thing separating the pitch from the crowd in that corner, so it would hardly be surprising if any nearby spectators got involved - Thomas was basically thrown into them!

Re: Fisticuffs at Dewsbury

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:12 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26708
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Thomas was held behind his try line then deliberately chucked into the railings. He reacted as anyone would and there was a bit of a melee with players rushing in. The ref binned Thomas and one Dewsbury player and gave a dropout. No penalty. No on report. Nothing.

I didn't see any fan fistcuffs.

The Thomas incident came moments after Keyes was illegally taken out of the game. No penalty was given for ghat eiyher nor was it put on report as all the officials missed it.

It's no wonder incidents like the Thomas one happen when an inexperieced referee loses control.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: alleycat, BiginJapan1970, BRIXTON, Bull Mania, bullpower2014, Bullseye, debaser, dull nickname, martinwildbull, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, RickyF1, roger daly, The Devil's Advocate, tikkabull and 250 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,1161,98476,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM