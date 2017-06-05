I didn't see any fans involved, but it was right on the hoardings, so maybe someone in the crowd had a dig.

Some of the Dewsbury "tactics" yesterdays were disgusting. But then with a referee so far out of his depth, and two linesmen who clearly could not see, they got away with it, so fair dos.



I absolutely thought Scott Moore was going to chin the ref at one point, the way he was looking at him whilst he lectured him about why it was a penalty to Dewsbury for them punching our player...