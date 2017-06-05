I did not go to yesterdays game, but listened to the BCB commentary. When Thomas got "pushed" behind the advertising boards, Mick Gledhill stated that not only where the players scrapping he alluded to that fans were involved too?? did I mis-hear that?!? is it true and if so...... surely there must be ramifications for whoever was involved
He also suggested that Toovey and Kelly also squared up during the same incident...
Anyone who went care to elaborate?
