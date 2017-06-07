WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:54 am
IanTigerman Stevo's Armpit

JonnoTheGreat wrote:
Not a Saints or Cas fan but it's amazing just how arrogant Cas fans have become since their side as won a few.

Not sure what their excuses will be when they collapse in the second half of the season having peaked too soon and end up empty handed as usual. Nothing club.


Because our fans are happy we are winning that's arrogance!!!!!
What do you want the fans to do ?
Would you like us to be miserable and down in the dumps ?
Tinpot comment
Jog on

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 12:54 pm
jazzman Stevo's Armpit

Someone really needs to tell Percival to stop falling on his face when he is playing the ball and trying to milk a penalty. Makes him look stupid.

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 4:39 pm
fbstackafelt Stevo's Armpit

JonnoTheGreat :lol: :lol: :lol: :lol: Great what?
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,581,5622,01876,0204,491 (28-03-2016)SET
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM