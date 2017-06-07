JonnoTheGreat wrote: Not a Saints or Cas fan but it's amazing just how arrogant Cas fans have become since their side as won a few.



Not sure what their excuses will be when they collapse in the second half of the season having peaked too soon and end up empty handed as usual. Nothing club.

Because our fans are happy we are winning that's arrogance!!!!!What do you want the fans to do ?Would you like us to be miserable and down in the dumps ?Tinpot commentJog on