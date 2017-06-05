WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Missed opportunity at Cas

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:32 pm
Judder Man
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5517
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Logger wrote:
Most fans only reflect on decisions they disagree with.
LMS throwing player back after tackle, Junior Moors having ball ripped in act of scoring, play on. Tom Holmes having head taken off in act of scoring, Percival spoken to but no penalty.
See what I mean.
Redvee tv moaning about penalty count, which was 9-8 to Saints!


Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.

http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:11 pm
Bigboff
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 147
Judder Man wrote:
Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.

http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg


Tough

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:26 pm
Logger

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 30
Judder Man wrote:
Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.

http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg

Oh dear, ah well, never mind. Is it as obvious as the knock on during the build up to the winning try when you took league leaders shield from us a couple of years back? Did you post official footage of that one?
As I said, fans see what they want to see.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:55 pm
Saddened!
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 10, 2003 3:52 pm
Posts: 27651
Location: Warrington
Bigboff wrote:
I've actually paused the footage where the ball is grounded.....a good 3-4 foot away from the touchline.
Linesman crouched with clear view of hand on ball.
Would post the screen shot but don't know how to


The first try for Cas was nothing to do with touch, he was clearly not in touch. It was the knock on on the other side of the posts leading up to it. One of the most blatant you'll ever see. Moors went to offload and the ball fell from his hand towards the Saints line, half the players stopped and it was picked up by Cas and the ref ignored it completely. There were also a couple of ridiculous decisions your way that led to about four repeat sets. He was getting so much abuse from the Saints fans by that point that I'm convinced he was doing it purely out of spite.

I think we'd have won the game had it been on Sky or refereed by one of the less incompetent officials, but Saints were terrible anyway. I don't really care about results this season, it's all about Holbrook getting the chance to weed out the weak links (Swift, Smith, Wilkin, Lomax, Taia, LMS) and hopefully recruit a couple more players that will improve the side.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:39 am
IanTigerman

Joined: Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:10 pm
Posts: 45
Normally find Saints fans knowlagable about the game but it seems if they are not challenging for titles they can soon change their tune and blame others/Refs.
The amount of times Saints were offside/Not square/laying on was unbelievable and went completely unpunished (but I'm guessing that's ok as it's in your favour)
To pick up on just things that you think the ref didn't do for you speaks volumes.
Do Refs miss things !!!!
Of course they do but they don't just miss things for Saints
If you go on any fan site you will see EVERY club thinks the refs are against them.
Derek Beaumont was slating the refs last week but you didn't hear any moaning from him last season when they were smashing everyone.
Come on Saints fans stick to the rugby and stop blaming everyone but the team or do you only support your club if your winning things ?

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 7:06 pm
LFC Saint
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 754
Mate you cannot defend that offside decision. It was a disgrace. Its cost saints 2 points.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 8:02 pm
Gronk!
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 30, 2009 10:45 pm
Posts: 4832
LFC Saint wrote:
Mate you cannot defend that offside decision. It was a disgrace. Its cost saints 2 points.


No it didn't, it negates Saints first try coming from a blatant obstruction.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 9:55 pm
brook40
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Oct 05, 2010 10:34 pm
Posts: 445
The game was there to be taken,simple fact is there were to many errors again from Saints,forget about the ref if we cut out the errors and also dont give away stupid penalties and have to defend 3 or 4 sets near our line then that game is won.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 7:33 am
IanTigerman

Joined: Mon Feb 13, 2017 9:10 pm
Posts: 45
LFC Saint wrote:
Mate you cannot defend that offside decision. It was a disgrace. Its cost saints 2 points.


Nothing to do with the missed takles,dropped ball,poor kicking ?
How about the obstruction for 1st try ?
How about the incorrect play the Balls or are these ok because they were for Saints

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Wed Jun 07, 2017 11:35 am
JonnoTheGreat

Joined: Sun Mar 05, 2017 1:28 pm
Posts: 23
Not a Saints or Cas fan but it's amazing just how arrogant Cas fans have become since their side as won a few.

Not sure what their excuses will be when they collapse in the second half of the season having peaked too soon and end up empty handed as usual. Nothing club.
