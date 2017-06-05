Logger wrote:
Most fans only reflect on decisions they disagree with.
LMS throwing player back after tackle, Junior Moors having ball ripped in act of scoring, play on. Tom Holmes having head taken off in act of scoring, Percival spoken to but no penalty.
See what I mean.
Redvee tv moaning about penalty count, which was 9-8 to Saints!
Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.
http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg