Bigboff wrote: I've actually paused the footage where the ball is grounded.....a good 3-4 foot away from the touchline.

Linesman crouched with clear view of hand on ball.

Would post the screen shot but don't know how to

The first try for Cas was nothing to do with touch, he was clearly not in touch. It was the knock on on the other side of the posts leading up to it. One of the most blatant you'll ever see. Moors went to offload and the ball fell from his hand towards the Saints line, half the players stopped and it was picked up by Cas and the ref ignored it completely. There were also a couple of ridiculous decisions your way that led to about four repeat sets. He was getting so much abuse from the Saints fans by that point that I'm convinced he was doing it purely out of spite.I think we'd have won the game had it been on Sky or refereed by one of the less incompetent officials, but Saints were terrible anyway. I don't really care about results this season, it's all about Holbrook getting the chance to weed out the weak links (Swift, Smith, Wilkin, Lomax, Taia, LMS) and hopefully recruit a couple more players that will improve the side.