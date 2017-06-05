WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:32 pm
Judder Man User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 29, 2007 4:34 pm
Posts: 5517
Location: Now in Enemy Country
Logger wrote:
Most fans only reflect on decisions they disagree with.
LMS throwing player back after tackle, Junior Moors having ball ripped in act of scoring, play on. Tom Holmes having head taken off in act of scoring, Percival spoken to but no penalty.
See what I mean.
Redvee tv moaning about penalty count, which was 9-8 to Saints!


Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.

http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:11 pm
Bigboff Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Sun Feb 07, 2016 4:58 pm
Posts: 147
Judder Man wrote:
Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.

http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg


Tough

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:26 pm
Logger Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Apr 10, 2017 8:41 am
Posts: 29
Judder Man wrote:
Official frame by frame footage shows Holmes 2 metres offside from the kick, ref missed it despite being 4 metres away from Holmes.

http://www.redvee.net/WordPress/wp-cont ... 24x596.jpg

Oh dear, ah well, never mind. Is it as obvious as the knock on during the build up to the winning try when you took league leaders shield from us a couple of years back? Did you post official footage of that one?
As I said, fans see what they want to see.
