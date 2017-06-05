Mike Oxlong wrote: Boo hoo! Just because it looked in touch from where you were doesn't mean it shouldn't have stood - should be better than having to rely on VR decisions!

Yeah we should not be relying on video refs but to many decisions this season have gone against us, yeah I know its its swings and round abouts we all get our fair share but ours have changed matches we should have won.At one point a Cas player tackled Tommy around his head! last time I sar a move like that was Big Daddy on ITV wrestling on a Satday afternoon getting Giant Haystacks in a head lock?! and some idiot near me said it was a tackle round his shoulder?!what games do some people and refs actually see?! so gutted at mo......COYS!