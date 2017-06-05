WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Missed opportunity at Cas

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:13 am
Holbrook says it was a missed opportunity at Cas.

Totally agree, but Mr Campbell didn't help either. How many times this season do we keep coming up against 'dodgy' ref decisions. Cas first try should not have stood, from were we were in the stand the Cas player was in touch and the penalty for Cas should not have stood. If you have video refs at one game they should be at all games not just the Sky matches.
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:56 am
Maximus007 wrote:
Holbrook says it was a missed opportunity at Cas.

Totally agree, but Mr Campbell didn't help either. How many times this season do we keep coming up against 'dodgy' ref decisions. Cas first try should not have stood, from were we were in the stand the Cas player was in touch and the penalty for Cas should not have stood. If you have video refs at one game they should be at all games not just the Sky matches.


Boo hoo! Just because it looked in touch from where you were doesn't mean it shouldn't have stood - should be better than having to rely on VR decisions!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:06 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Boo hoo! Just because it looked in touch from where you were doesn't mean it shouldn't have stood - should be better than having to rely on VR decisions!


Yeah we should not be relying on video refs but to many decisions this season have gone against us, yeah I know its its swings and round abouts we all get our fair share but ours have changed matches we should have won.

At one point a Cas player tackled Tommy around his head! last time I sar a move like that was Big Daddy on ITV wrestling on a Satday afternoon getting Giant Haystacks in a head lock?! and some idiot near me said it was a tackle round his shoulder?! :oops: what games do some people and refs actually see?! so gutted at mo......COYS!
Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:34 pm
Seems you're so touchy about the rules you'd agree Saints should have been penalised a hell of a lot more than they were for laying on for 10 seconds most tackles and Cas should have had an 8 point try for Tom Holmes having his head ripped off, right? Or the blatant obstruction for Saints first try?

Campbell is useless, he didn't single out Saints he was just useless all round.

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:05 pm
Maximus007 wrote:
Cas first try should not have stood, from were we were in the stand the Cas player was in touch


I'm sure your view in the stands was much better than the touchjudge's view from the touchline

I still don't understand why the RFL insist on having officials on the pitch. It's proven time and time again that decisions are much clearer when you're stood in the stands - they should position the officials there instead.
Bonzo wrote:
Never mind all this journalism stuff you do, with such accuracy in hitting nails on the head you should be a joiner. :wink:

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:36 pm
Maximus007 wrote:
Holbrook says it was a missed opportunity at Cas.

Totally agree, but Mr Campbell didn't help either. How many times this season do we keep coming up against 'dodgy' ref decisions. Cas first try should not have stood, from were we were in the stand the Cas player was in touch and the penalty for Cas should not have stood. If you have video refs at one game they should be at all games not just the Sky matches.


PLEASE watch the replay of the first try by cas.....and report back with a big slice of humble pie

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:38 pm
Most fans only reflect on decisions they disagree with.
LMS throwing player back after tackle, Junior Moors having ball ripped in act of scoring, play on. Tom Holmes having head taken off in act of scoring, Percival spoken to but no penalty.
See what I mean.
Redvee tv moaning about penalty count, which was 9-8 to Saints!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:38 pm
Bigboff wrote:
PLEASE watch the replay of the first try by cas.....and report back with a big slice of humble pie


He doesn't need to, he saw it clear as day from the stand!

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:47 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
He doesn't need to, he saw it clear as day from the stand!

I've actually paused the footage where the ball is grounded.....a good 3-4 foot away from the touchline.
Linesman crouched with clear view of hand on ball.
Would post the screen shot but don't know how to

