Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:13 am
Holbrook says it was a missed opportunity at Cas.

Totally agree, but Mr Campbell didn't help either. How many times this season do we keep coming up against 'dodgy' ref decisions. Cas first try should not have stood, from were we were in the stand the Cas player was in touch and the penalty for Cas should not have stood. If you have video refs at one game they should be at all games not just the Sky matches.
Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:56 am
Maximus007 wrote:
Holbrook says it was a missed opportunity at Cas.

Totally agree, but Mr Campbell didn't help either. How many times this season do we keep coming up against 'dodgy' ref decisions. Cas first try should not have stood, from were we were in the stand the Cas player was in touch and the penalty for Cas should not have stood. If you have video refs at one game they should be at all games not just the Sky matches.


Boo hoo! Just because it looked in touch from where you were doesn't mean it shouldn't have stood - should be better than having to rely on VR decisions!

Re: Missed opportunity at Cas

Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:06 pm
Mike Oxlong wrote:
Boo hoo! Just because it looked in touch from where you were doesn't mean it shouldn't have stood - should be better than having to rely on VR decisions!


Yeah we should not be relying on video refs but to many decisions this season have gone against us, yeah I know its its swings and round abouts we all get our fair share but ours have changed matches we should have won.

At one point a Cas player tackled Tommy around his head! last time I sar a move like that was Big Daddy on ITV wrestling on a Satday afternoon getting Giant Haystacks in a head lock?! and some idiot near me said it was a tackle round his shoulder?! :oops: what games do some people and refs actually see?! so gutted at mo......COYS!
