Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:20 pm
supersuperfc
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun May 10, 2009 3:46 pm
Posts: 424
wakefieldwall wrote:
His kid was running round in a Wakefield shirt in Cats Bar on Saturday night. Good enough to start a rumour he is staying for me.

He has been a tremendous loanee though and takes his time to walk round and clap all the fans at the end of a game. Think Hull may have plans for him but he's 25 going in to next season how long is he supposed to wait for a chance? Seems to be the case that salary cap dictates that he can't be at Hull currently.

Sounds like hes really taken your club to his heart. Good to see.
Wether he comes back to us or stops with you, hes a great guy and I wish him all the best.

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 6:31 pm
jakeyg95
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014 9:34 am
Posts: 537
supersuperfc wrote:
Sounds like hes really taken your club to his heart. Good to see.
Wether he comes back to us or stops with you, hes a great guy and I wish him all the best.


Yep, I'd love to keep him at Wakey but if he goes back to Hull then good luck to him as he's given 110% every time he's played for us.

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 8:13 pm
Fordy
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 8:15 am
Posts: 4522
jakeyg95 wrote:
Yep, I'd love to keep him at Wakey but if he goes back to Hull then good luck to him as he's given 110% every time he's played for us.


I'd agree with that 100%

Really hope we can persuade him that Wakey is the place for him, but if not then could not have asked for anything more from him during his time here and would wish him all the best for the future.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - The PRIDE of Sporting Wakefield

Motivation will almost always beat mere talent.

Learn from the past, but don't live in it!

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 10:52 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9325
Location: wakefield
It shows the measure of the guy that both sets of supporters wish him well.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jul 03, 2017 11:25 pm
djcool
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon May 02, 2005 11:29 am
Posts: 2355
Location: Halifax
Hadley? Hasn't he just left Spandau Ballet lol

Re: Hadley

Post Tue Jul 04, 2017 5:12 am
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11233
Location: The City of Wakefield
djcool wrote:
Hadley? Hasn't he just left Spandau Ballet lol


True. However the Hadley we are referring to is the RL player and he is Gold!
TRINITY Wildcats.
