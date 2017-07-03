wakefieldwall wrote:

His kid was running round in a Wakefield shirt in Cats Bar on Saturday night. Good enough to start a rumour he is staying for me.



He has been a tremendous loanee though and takes his time to walk round and clap all the fans at the end of a game. Think Hull may have plans for him but he's 25 going in to next season how long is he supposed to wait for a chance? Seems to be the case that salary cap dictates that he can't be at Hull currently.