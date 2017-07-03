wakefieldwall wrote:
His kid was running round in a Wakefield shirt in Cats Bar on Saturday night. Good enough to start a rumour he is staying for me.
He has been a tremendous loanee though and takes his time to walk round and clap all the fans at the end of a game. Think Hull may have plans for him but he's 25 going in to next season how long is he supposed to wait for a chance? Seems to be the case that salary cap dictates that he can't be at Hull currently.
Sounds like hes really taken your club to his heart. Good to see.
Wether he comes back to us or stops with you, hes a great guy and I wish him all the best.