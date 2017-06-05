|
Dean Hadley stops with us for another month
Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:52 am
Good business again...quality player is Hadley, fits right in...makes sense with Arona's unfortunate injury...
Would be great going forward if we could make it permanent at the end of the season as he's our type of signing who could be very good for us...if not, we've a 19 year old absolute gem who will be better than him anyway!
Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:54 am
upthecats wrote:
I certainly think it will be until the end of the season as we can't afford him on our cap this season.
Next season, who knows, I would have him back, but it depends on what Hadley and Radford want/need
Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:56 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Don't buy the salary cap thing, surely you were over it during pre season then when you signed Kelly, Connor, and Griffin.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:21 pm
Willzay wrote:
It's true, the plan was to loan out some young players , Hadley was given the no 11 and expected to start in the 17, unfortunately for him he got injured pre season so missed the start of the season, then couldn't get back into the side, think the loan deals fell through (Bradford) so we were at full cap and as he hadn't played a game so was loaned out.
We wanted to give a debut to a young player against Wigan this week, but couldn't as we are at full cap, I bet he doesn't come back to Hull this year, same as Abdul and Naughton.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:44 pm
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Dave K. wrote:
All true except that bit Dave. It's the top25 earners that go against the cap, so Bower, like Rawsthorne don't count anyway.
Mon Jun 05, 2017 2:08 pm
I think I am right in saying that somebody only counts on a clubs cap if he plays for them. At present Hadley hasnt played for Hull yet this season so has a cap figure of 0 for hull but as soon as he plays for them his full wage if he is in their top 25 earners counts on the cap and by all accounts would take hull over the cap.
