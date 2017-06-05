WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Hadley

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity Hadley

 
Post a reply

Hadley

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:46 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 337
Location: Hartlepool
Dean Hadley stops with us for another month :D

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:52 am
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3148
Location: Dewsbury
Good business again...quality player is Hadley, fits right in...makes sense with Arona's unfortunate injury...

Would be great going forward if we could make it permanent at the end of the season as he's our type of signing who could be very good for us...if not, we've a 19 year old absolute gem who will be better than him anyway!
Image

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 11:54 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17773
Location: Back in Hull.
upthecats wrote:
Good business again...quality player is Hadley, fits right in...makes sense with Arona's unfortunate injury...

Would be great going forward if we could make it permanent at the end of the season as he's our type of signing who could be very good for us...if not, we've a 19 year old absolute gem who will be better than him anyway!


I certainly think it will be until the end of the season as we can't afford him on our cap this season.

Next season, who knows, I would have him back, but it depends on what Hadley and Radford want/need

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:56 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6335
Dave K. wrote:
I certainly think it will be until the end of the season as we can't afford him on our cap this season.

Next season, who knows, I would have him back, but it depends on what Hadley and Radford want/need


Don't buy the salary cap thing, surely you were over it during pre season then when you signed Kelly, Connor, and Griffin.

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:21 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17773
Location: Back in Hull.
Willzay wrote:
Don't buy the salary cap thing, surely you were over it during pre season then when you signed Kelly, Connor, and Griffin.



It's true, the plan was to loan out some young players , Hadley was given the no 11 and expected to start in the 17, unfortunately for him he got injured pre season so missed the start of the season, then couldn't get back into the side, think the loan deals fell through (Bradford) so we were at full cap and as he hadn't played a game so was loaned out.

We wanted to give a debut to a young player against Wigan this week, but couldn't as we are at full cap, I bet he doesn't come back to Hull this year, same as Abdul and Naughton.

Re: Hadley

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:44 pm
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1869
Dave K. wrote:
It's true, the plan was to loan out some young players , Hadley was given the no 11 and expected to start in the 17, unfortunately for him he got injured pre season so missed the start of the season, then couldn't get back into the side, think the loan deals fell through (Bradford) so we were at full cap and as he hadn't played a game so was loaned out.

We wanted to give a debut to a young player against Wigan this week, but couldn't as we are at full cap, I bet he doesn't come back to Hull this year, same as Abdul and Naughton.


All true except that bit Dave. It's the top25 earners that go against the cap, so Bower, like Rawsthorne don't count anyway.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, 4foxsake, Brian Maiden, cocker, DannyB, Dave K., djcool, drdnght, Eastern Wildcat, gastric band, got there, jakeyg95, KevW60349, Mable_Syrup, Mr Bliss, musson, NEwildcat, poplar cats alive, PopTart, RedWhiteBlueGent, ricardo07, Trinity_13, try scorer, upthecats, upthetrin92, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, Yosemite Sam and 211 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,0951,94776,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM