Dave K. wrote:

It's true, the plan was to loan out some young players , Hadley was given the no 11 and expected to start in the 17, unfortunately for him he got injured pre season so missed the start of the season, then couldn't get back into the side, think the loan deals fell through (Bradford) so we were at full cap and as he hadn't played a game so was loaned out.



We wanted to give a debut to a young player against Wigan this week, but couldn't as we are at full cap , I bet he doesn't come back to Hull this year, same as Abdul and Naughton.