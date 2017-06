He had to go he had lost it the day he said Wakefield wasn't a must win game. He wasn't the super coach when we went and stuffed them by 50 odd points wasn't it?

No we should have brought Kier in but I'm not bothered now he's gone and in my opinion we now have a proper coach not some made up player that hadn't a clue on coaching we have had too many of them over the 50 odd years that I have followed rovers