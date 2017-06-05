|
|
Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.
Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.
Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:03 am
|
|
I don't think Sheens is doing a bad job with the players he has weather we are good enough to beat any of the bottom 4 in the top league is another question. As for Chester I don't think he was given a chance, but 20/20 hindsight is wonderful as we might have seen what a total idiot Sandercock was & avoided the drop in the first place. Not that it is much consolation to us but I am pleased for Trinity fans & Chester they deserve a bit of good fortune.
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:07 pm
|
|
Do you think the fact that Kear is there has something to do with it and the problem wasn't getting rid of Chester it was not getting Sheens in to replace him
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:43 pm
|
|
There was always a possibility that Chester would learn lessons, improve and go on to enjoy success as a coach.
Unfortunately after our clear lack of preparedness for the start of last season, it couldn't have been at Rovers. He'd dug himself too big a hole and needed a clean slate. His pre-season, imo, guaranteed our place in the 2016 middle 8s. That we didn't subsequently do a better job of preparing to survive them wasn't his fault, of course.
There was plenty of blame to go around and, although he did the wise and honouarble thing by moving on, he deserved his share. Glad to see him doing well at Wakey - seemed a decent bloke.
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:37 pm
|
|
Its all about right time right place, Chester looked lost at Rovers, he looked like he had no idea how to get us out the mess that preseason created (and the idiocy of the timing of Lunts operation). How much of that preseason was Chesters doing and how much was JP trying out some of his educational learning we'll never know.
IMO getting rid of Chessie was the right decision, not recruiting a permanent coach at that time was criminal, similar with Morgs, his time had gone but Sandercock was completely the wrong choice of replacement.
Wakey seems to be a good fit for CC and as was said above JK behind him will help no end, the only thing with JK is that he seems to have a shelf life at any club and it'll be interesting to see how he goes next year.
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:14 pm
|
|
The error wasn't letting Chester go it was appointing Webster.Good half back, nice guy,weak coach.
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:49 pm
|
|
He's obviously thriving in an environment where he doesn't have 2 wannabee coaches in his football manager and chairman interfering in everything he tries to do
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:22 pm
|
|
Come and tell us then Jake. What did our Chairman do to interfere with Chesters management. Can't wait to hear this one.
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:29 pm
|
|
talking of chairmen hows adam alchohol whilst driving .com doing
|
|
Mon Jun 05, 2017 7:38 pm
|
|
Come on Jake. Where have you gone???!!! Tell us what was happening behind closed doors in Neil's boardroom, I'm desperate to know!
|