WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

 
Post a reply

Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:39 am
Peter Mannion Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 16, 2016 10:21 am
Posts: 16
Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.

Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.

Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??

Re: Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 10:03 am
Beverley red Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 27, 2007 6:56 pm
Posts: 2156
Peter Mannion wrote:
Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.

Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.

Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??

I don't think Sheens is doing a bad job with the players he has weather we are good enough to beat any of the bottom 4 in the top league is another question. As for Chester I don't think he was given a chance, but 20/20 hindsight is wonderful as we might have seen what a total idiot Sandercock was & avoided the drop in the first place. Not that it is much consolation to us but I am pleased for Trinity fans & Chester they deserve a bit of good fortune.

Re: Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:07 pm
fun time frankie Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 13, 2011 6:48 pm
Posts: 5602
Location: east east hull
Peter Mannion wrote:
Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.

Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.

Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??

Do you think the fact that Kear is there has something to do with it and the problem wasn't getting rid of Chester it was not getting Sheens in to replace him
einstien said insanity is when a person does the same thing over and over again but expects a different result

Re: Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 12:43 pm
Mild Rover User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Jun 01, 2007 9:49 am
Posts: 9777
Location: Vale of the White Horse.
There was always a possibility that Chester would learn lessons, improve and go on to enjoy success as a coach.

Unfortunately after our clear lack of preparedness for the start of last season, it couldn't have been at Rovers. He'd dug himself too big a hole and needed a clean slate. His pre-season, imo, guaranteed our place in the 2016 middle 8s. That we didn't subsequently do a better job of preparing to survive them wasn't his fault, of course.

There was plenty of blame to go around and, although he did the wise and honouarble thing by moving on, he deserved his share. Glad to see him doing well at Wakey - seemed a decent bloke.
'Thus I am tormented by my curiosity and humbled by my ignorance.' from History of an Old Bramin, The New York Mirror (A Weekly Journal Devoted to Literature and the Fine Arts), February 16th 1833.

Re: Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 1:37 pm
barham red User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jul 12, 2007 7:09 am
Posts: 4975
Peter Mannion wrote:
Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.

Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.

Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??


Its all about right time right place, Chester looked lost at Rovers, he looked like he had no idea how to get us out the mess that preseason created (and the idiocy of the timing of Lunts operation). How much of that preseason was Chesters doing and how much was JP trying out some of his educational learning we'll never know.

IMO getting rid of Chessie was the right decision, not recruiting a permanent coach at that time was criminal, similar with Morgs, his time had gone but Sandercock was completely the wrong choice of replacement.

Wakey seems to be a good fit for CC and as was said above JK behind him will help no end, the only thing with JK is that he seems to have a shelf life at any club and it'll be interesting to see how he goes next year.

Re: Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 4:14 pm
craig hkr Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jul 20, 2011 7:00 pm
Posts: 581
The error wasn't letting Chester go it was appointing Webster.Good half back, nice guy,weak coach.

Re: Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 5:49 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25761
He's obviously thriving in an environment where he doesn't have 2 wannabee coaches in his football manager and chairman interfering in everything he tries to do

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: cravenpark1, roversmad, StanTheMan6 and 94 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,2872,14576,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM