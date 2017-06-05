Peter Mannion wrote: Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.



Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.



Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??

Its all about right time right place, Chester looked lost at Rovers, he looked like he had no idea how to get us out the mess that preseason created (and the idiocy of the timing of Lunts operation). How much of that preseason was Chesters doing and how much was JP trying out some of his educational learning we'll never know.IMO getting rid of Chessie was the right decision, not recruiting a permanent coach at that time was criminal, similar with Morgs, his time had gone but Sandercock was completely the wrong choice of replacement.Wakey seems to be a good fit for CC and as was said above JK behind him will help no end, the only thing with JK is that he seems to have a shelf life at any club and it'll be interesting to see how he goes next year.