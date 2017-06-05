Peter Mannion wrote: Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.



Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.



Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??

I don't think Sheens is doing a bad job with the players he has weather we are good enough to beat any of the bottom 4 in the top league is another question. As for Chester I don't think he was given a chance, but 20/20 hindsight is wonderful as we might have seen what a total idiot Sandercock was & avoided the drop in the first place. Not that it is much consolation to us but I am pleased for Trinity fans & Chester they deserve a bit of good fortune.