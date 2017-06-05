WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Hull KR Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

 
Post a reply

Chris Chester - Gone too soon?

Post Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:39 am
Peter Mannion Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue Feb 16, 2016 10:21 am
Posts: 16
Chris Chester has proved himself an astute, top class coach whose side plays superbly entertaing Rugby, racking up points all over the shop and all on a budget probably less than he had at Rovers...going to be in the running behind Daryl Powell for the coach of the year title.

Got us to Wembey with, looking back, a very average side. So what was the main reason we let him go so soon, and was it a mistake to favour Peacock over him...Should we have backed his judgement a little more? Certinly proved beyond doubt his superiority to Webster.

Should we fail to get up i doubt the board will sack Sheens so is there an inherent or unconscious bias somewhere at Rovers..??

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: crashmon, fun time frankie, Hessle rover, Mudeng, Paul_HKR, Peter Mannion and 125 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull KR




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,9382,03976,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM